BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q1 EPS of $0.94 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Capella Education Co
* Capella Education Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 Capella University total active enrollment up 0.8 percent to 38,802 learners, new enrollment up by 3.6 percent
* For Q2 2017, Capella University new enrollment expected to be down in low-single digit percentage range
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 3.5 percent
* Q2 consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 13.5 to 14.5 percent of total revenue for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.