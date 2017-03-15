版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial considers a sale after approach - Bloomberg, citing sources

March 15 (Reuters) -

* Capital Bank Financial considers a sale after approach - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2msqwC5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐