BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp
* Reports first quarter GAAP and core EPS of $0.39 and $0.45
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022