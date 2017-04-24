版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 24 Capital City Bank Group Inc:

* Capital City Bank Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $20.0 million compared to $20.3 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐