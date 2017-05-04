版本:
BRIEF-Capital One announces quarterly dividend of $0.40/shr

May 4 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp - announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable May 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
