2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 mln

March 21 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial - former CFO Stephen S. Crawford's fy 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $8.8 million

* CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $18 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mRBIZm Further company coverage:
