BRIEF-Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One Financial - former CFO Stephen S. Crawford's fy 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $8.8 million
* CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $18 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mRBIZm Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing