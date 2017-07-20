FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital One Q2 net income $1.0 billion
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日

BRIEF-Capital One Q2 net income $1.0 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One reports second quarter 2017 net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.94 per share‍​

* Qtrly total net revenue increased 3 percent to $6.7 billion.

* Qtrly provision for credit losses decreased 10 percent to $1.8 billion

* Qtrly net interest income $5,473 million versus $5,093 million

* Capital One Financial Corp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel III standardized approach of 10.7 percent at June 30, 2017

* Capital One Financial Corp - excluding adjusting items, second quarter 2017 net income was $1.96 per share‍​

* Qtrly net interest margin flat at 6.88 percent

* Capital One Financial Corp - during the quarter, incurred $12 million of costs related to anticipated close of the Cabela's acquisition

* Q2 revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

