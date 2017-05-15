BRIEF-Capital One says April auto net charge-offs rate 1.93 pct vs 1.16 pct in March

May 15 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp - April domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.33 percent versus 5.44 percent in March

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for auto 5.15 percent at April end versus 5.03 percent at March end

* Capital One Financial Corp - April auto net charge-offs rate 1.93 percent versus 1.16 percent in March

* 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for domestic credit card 3.51 percent at April end versus 3.71 percent at March end