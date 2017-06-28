版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the Federal Reserve

June 28 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the federal reserve

* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to maintain current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share

* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to repurchase up to $1.85 billion of shares of common stock through end of q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

