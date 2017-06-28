BRIEF-Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the Federal Reserve

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the federal reserve
* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to maintain current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share
* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to repurchase up to $1.85 billion of shares of common stock through end of q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space