BRIEF-Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Capital Power Corp
* Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia
* Capital Power Corp says $500 million acquisition immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations, and earnings
* Sees 2017 facility operating and maintenance expense of $205 million to $230 million
* Sees 2017 AFFO of $320 million to $365 million
* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings by 11 cents per share during its first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $24 million in first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp says capital power expects to finance transaction through existing cash and its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada