July 27 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp

* Capital power announces $125 million offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

* Capital power corp - ‍net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under capital power's credit facilities​

* Capital power corp - will issue 5 million cumulative minimum rate reset preference shares, series 9 at a price of $25.00 per series 9 share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: