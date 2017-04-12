BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
April 12 Capital Power Corp:
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
* Capital Power is reaffirming its 2017 AFFO guidance of $320 million to $365 million
* Capital Power Corp -deal for U.S. $441 million
* Capital Power Corp - to acquire Decatur Power Holdings LLC, which owns Decatur Energy Center from an affiliate of LS Power Equity Partners III
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition will be financed by net proceeds raised through subscription receipt offering
* Acquisition further supports company's 7pct annual dividend growth guidance for 2017 and 2018
* Capital Power - acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $43 million in first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected be accretive by 18 cents per share reflecting a 6pct increase over first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp - acquisition is expected to be neutral to earnings per share
* Capital Power - balance of acquisition to be financed through debt using temporary expansion of co's bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
