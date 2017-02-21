版本:
BRIEF-Capital Power announces two board appointments

Feb 21 Capital Power Corp:

* Announces appointments of Katharine Stevenson and Keith Trent to company's board of directors effective April 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
