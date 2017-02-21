BRIEF-Capital Power announces two board appointments

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Capital Power Corp:
* Capital power announces two board appointments
* Capital power announces two board appointments

* Announces appointments of Katharine Stevenson and Keith Trent to company's board of directors effective April 3
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada