BRIEF-Capital Power enters into cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine

March 28 Capital Power Corp
* Capital Power enters into a cost savings agreement related
to the Genesee Mine
* Capital Power Corp - has entered into an agreement to
amend its Genesee Mine Joint Venture agreement With Prairie
Mines & Royalty ULC
* Capital Power Corp - Capital Power will continue to pay
PMRU contracted mining fees for PMRU's ongoing operation of mine
* Capital Power Corp - by accelerating $70 million repayment
of capital expenditures to PMRU, deal will reduce capital
power's cost of coal for genesee generating station
* Capital Power Corp - as a result of transaction, net cash
flows from operating activities are expected to increase by $14
million for 2017
