FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Capital Product Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.06/shr
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 中午11点49分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.06/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp

* Capital Product Partners L.P. announces second quarter 2017 financial results, entering into a firm offer letter for a new $460 million credit facility for the refinancing of substantially all of the partnership's indebtedeness and fleet employment update

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $62.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million

* Capital Product Partners LP - Charter coverage for 2017 and 2018 stands at 83 percent and 52 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below