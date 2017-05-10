版本:
BRIEF-Capital Southwest announces changes in the board of directors

May 10 Capital Southwest Corp

* Capital Southwest announces changes in the board of directors

* Capital Southwest Corp says chairman of board, Joseph B. Armes, has informed board of directors of his decision not to stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
