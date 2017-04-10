版本:
BRIEF-Capital World Investors reports 13.7 pct passive stake in Alteryx as of March 31 - SEC Filing

April 10 Alteryx Inc

* Capital World Investors reports 13.7 percent passive stake in Alteryx Inc as of March 31 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nTvEiw] Further company coverage:
