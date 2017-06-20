版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Capitala Finance amends and extends credit facility

June 20 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala Finance Corp. Amends and extends credit facility

* Capitala Finance Corp says amended credit facility provides commitments of $114.5 million and an expansion of accordion feature to $200 million

* Capitala Finance Corp - revolving period is extended to june 16, 2020 while final maturity is extended to june 16, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐