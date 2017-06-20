BRIEF-Capitala Finance amends and extends credit facility

June 20 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala Finance Corp. Amends and extends credit facility

* Capitala Finance Corp says amended credit facility provides commitments of $114.5 million and an expansion of accordion feature to $200 million

* Capitala Finance Corp - revolving period is extended to june 16, 2020 while final maturity is extended to june 16, 2021