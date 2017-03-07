BRIEF-Capitala Finance Corp reports Q4 net investment income of $0.43 per share

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Capitala Finance Corp
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Net asset value per share of $15.79 at December 31, 2016, compared to $15.68 at September 30, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income $0.43 per share
* Net assets at Dec 31, 2016 were $250.6 million, or $15.79 per share, compared to $268.8 million, or $17.04 per share, at Dec 31, 2015
* On Feb 2, Co restructured investment in U.S. Well Services, exchanging its $15.3 million first lien debt investment for an $8.5 million one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock