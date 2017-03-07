版本:
BRIEF-Capitala Finance Corp reports Q4 net investment income of $0.43 per share

March 7 Capitala Finance Corp

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Net asset value per share of $15.79 at December 31, 2016, compared to $15.68 at September 30, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income $0.43 per share

* Net assets at Dec 31, 2016 were $250.6 million, or $15.79 per share, compared to $268.8 million, or $17.04 per share, at Dec 31, 2015

* On Feb 2, Co restructured investment in U.S. Well Services, exchanging its $15.3 million first lien debt investment for an $8.5 million one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
