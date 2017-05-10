版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Capitala Finance prices public offering

May 10 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala finance corp. Prices public offering of $70.0 million 6.00% notes due 2022

* Capitala finance corp says priced an underwritten public offering of $70.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% unsecured notes due 2022

* Capitala finance - notes will mature on May 31, 2022, may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at co's option on or after May 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
