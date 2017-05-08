版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Capitala Finance says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 mln, or $0.39 per share

May 8 Capitala Finance Corp:

* Capitala Finance Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Capitala Finance Corp says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 million, or $0.39 per share

* Capitala Finance Corp says net asset value per share of $15.71 at march 31, 2017, compared to $15.79 at December 31, 2016

* Capitala Finance Corp says originated $21.7 million of investments during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐