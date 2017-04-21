版本:
2017年 4月 22日

BRIEF-Capnia files for shelf offering of up to 32.7 mln shares

April 21 Capnia Inc:

* Files for shelf offering of up to 32.7 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text - bit.ly/2p4M8Zp Further company coverage:
