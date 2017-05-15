BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 15 Capricor Therapeutics Inc
* Capricor Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial
results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* As of March 31, 2017, company's cash, cash equivalents and
marketable securities totaled approximately $11.7 million
* Believes current financial resources should be sufficient
to fund its operations and meet its financial obligations
through Q1 of 2018
* Investigational new drug application (IND) for CAP-2003
expected to be submitted in 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: