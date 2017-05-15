BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 15 Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Capricor Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* As of March 31, 2017, company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled approximately $11.7 million

* Believes current financial resources should be sufficient to fund its operations and meet its financial obligations through Q1 of 2018

* Investigational new drug application (IND) for CAP-2003 expected to be submitted in 2018