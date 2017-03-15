BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics q4 loss per share $0.21

March 16 Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Capricor Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Capricor Therapeutics- sees cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund research and development programs and other operations into q4 2017

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - expect janssen decision on its license option for cap-1002 by q3 of 2017