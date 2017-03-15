BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics q4 loss per share $0.21

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Capricor Therapeutics Inc
* Capricor Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.21
* Capricor Therapeutics- sees cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund research and development programs and other operations into q4 2017
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - expect janssen decision on its license option for cap-1002 by q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.