BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics reports private placement of common stock

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor Therapeutics announces private placement of common stock
* Capricor Therapeutics - signed definitive agreements for sale of approximately $3.7 million of company's common stock with certain accredited investors
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - investors have agreed to purchase 1.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $3.10 per share
* Capricor Therapeutics - company expects to use proceeds from transaction primarily to advance its portfolio of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.