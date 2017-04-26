版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Capstar Financial Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

April 26 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc -

* Capstar Financial Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly net interest income $9.9 million versus $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
