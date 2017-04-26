版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

April 26 Capstead Mortgage Corp

* CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE INCREASED BY 1.2% OR $0.13 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
