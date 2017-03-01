版本:
BRIEF-Capstone companies to explore strategic alternatives

March 1 Capstone Companies Inc:

* Capstone Companies announces exploration of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

* Capstone Companies Inc says board of directors, working together with co, is exploring strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
