BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger

May 23 Smartfinancial Inc:

* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing

* Upon termination of merger, Bancshares or co will be obligated to pay other party a termination fee of $2.8 million plus expenses Source text: (bit.ly/2qRA7Yi) Further company coverage: