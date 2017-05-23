BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 23 Smartfinancial Inc:
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
* Upon termination of merger, Bancshares or co will be obligated to pay other party a termination fee of $2.8 million plus expenses Source text: (bit.ly/2qRA7Yi) Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.