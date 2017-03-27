BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure Corp and Shishalh Nation sign facility agreement

March 28 Capstone Infrastructure Corp
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Shishalh Nation
sign facility agreement
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - signed an agreement for
Sechelt Creek Hydro Project, located in British Columbia
* Capstone Infrastructure - deal recognizes,gives effect to
Shíshálh's indigenous rights,title in view of facility's ongoing
operation in their territory
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp - Capstone's electricity
purchase agreement with bc hydro was extended from its original
expiry on an interim basis
