BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure sells its interest in Varmevarden

Feb 21 Capstone Infrastructure Corp:

* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation sells its interest in varmevarden

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp- capstone expects to receive approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3 pct indirect interest in Värmevärden

* Capstone Infrastructure- portion of proceeds will be used to eliminate remaining outstanding balance of promissory note issued by co on April 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
