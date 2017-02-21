BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure sells its interest in Varmevarden

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Capstone Infrastructure Corp:
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation sells its interest in varmevarden
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp- capstone expects to receive approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3 pct indirect interest in Värmevärden
* Capstone Infrastructure- portion of proceeds will be used to eliminate remaining outstanding balance of promissory note issued by co on April 29, 2016
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada