2017年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Capstone secures 2MW CHP project for Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research

April 26 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine - Received order for 2 C1000 signature series microturbines to provide distributed power for 2 Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research

* Project is expected to be commissioned in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
