2017年 4月 10日

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Corp says secured order for a C600S microturbine

April 10 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corp - secured order for a C600S microturbine to provide prime electrical power for a small community in Mali located in West Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
