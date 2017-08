July 31 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd:

* Cara reports q2 2017 results - total system sales grow 46.7 pct, operating ebitda increases 26.8 pct

* Cara Operations Ltd - system sales grew $210.5 million to $660.8 million for 13 weeks ended June 25, 2017 as compared to 2016, representing an increase of 46.7 pct

* Same restaurant sales for quarter decreased 0.3 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.42