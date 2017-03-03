版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 18:01 BJT

BRIEF-Cara reports Qtrly diluted EPS $0.32

March 3 Cara Operations Ltd

* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation

* Says same restaurant sales growth for q4 was a decrease of 2.8% compared to same 13 weeks in 2015

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐