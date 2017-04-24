BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces positive data

April 24 Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics announces positive data from quantitative phase 1 trial measuring respiratory safety of I.V. CR845

* Cara Therapeutics-trial showing that I.V. CR845 did not significantly differ from placebo across 3 quantitative measures of respiratory drive in healthy individuals

* Cara Therapeutics - reported treatment-emergent adverse events were previously reported with CR845 administration; were mild, resolving without intervention