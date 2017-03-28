BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from Part A of Phase 2/3 Trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus

March 28 Cara Therapeutics Inc
* Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from
part A of phase 2/3 trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney
disease-associated pruritus
* Trial met primary endpoint with 68% reduction in worst
itching scores versus placebo after eight-week treatment period
(P<0.0019)
* Trial met secondary endpoint in quality of life domains
versus placebo after eight-week treatment period
* I.V. CR845 well tolerated after eight weeks of treatment
* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA for end-of-phase 2 meeting to
review results to determine optimal dose to take into part B of
Phase 2/3 study
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: