公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 09:42 BJT

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics prices 4.45 mln share offering at $18 per share

March 30 Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics announces pricing of its public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 4.45 million common shares priced at $18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
