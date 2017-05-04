版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.81

May 4 Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - expects existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Qtrly total revenue $911,000 versus $7,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
