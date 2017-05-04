BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.81

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 4 Cara Therapeutics Inc:
* Cara Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - expects existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019
* Qtrly total revenue $911,000 versus $7,000
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.