版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 12:50 BJT

BRIEF-Carbios and TechnipFMC sign a contract on PET enzymatic biorecycling

June 27 CARBIOS SA:

* CARBIOS AND TECHNIPFMC SIGN A CONTRACT ON PET ENZYMATIC BIORECYCLING SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐