BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics announces exploring options to monetize some of its international assets

April 28 Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo Ceramics - On April 27, co announced exploring options to monetize some of company's international assets

* Carbo Ceramics - engaged an advisory firm to assist in this process and has received indications of interest in market for its Russia manufacturing operations Source: (bit.ly/2puhuc2) Further company coverage:
