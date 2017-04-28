BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics announces exploring options to monetize some of its international assets

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* Carbo Ceramics - On April 27, co announced exploring options to monetize some of company's international assets
* Carbo Ceramics - engaged an advisory firm to assist in this process and has received indications of interest in market for its Russia manufacturing operations Source: (bit.ly/2puhuc2) Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock