BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点25分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc:

* Carbo announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be up at least 60 percent

* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Although commodity price environment remains tenuous in oil and gas industry, co is "optimistic" about its oilfield business for H2 2017​

* Expect base ceramic business to see higher volumes in second half as compared to first half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

