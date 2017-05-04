BRIEF-Carbonite reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

May 4 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Carbonite Inc qtrly revenue of $57.1 million increased 19%
year-over-year
* Carbonite Inc qtrly non-gaap revenue of $59.1 million
increased 21% year-over-year
* Carbonite Inc - bookings for q1 were $62.1 million, an
increase of 19% from $52.3 million in q1 of 2016
* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 GAAP revenue $56.0 - $60.0
million
* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP revenue $58.0 - $62.0
million
* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP net income per share
$0.11 - $0.13
* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 GAAP revenue $229.0 -
$246.0 million
* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP revenue $234.5
- $252.5 million
* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted free cash flow
$16.0 - $20.0 million
* Carbonite inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP net income per
share $0.74 - $0.80
* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 smb bookings $158.6 -
$170.2 million
* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap gross margin
74.0% - 75.0%
* Q1 revenue view $56.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $59.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $241.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: