BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation

March 17 Cardinal Financial Corp

* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation

* Says litigation was initiated in response to agreement, plan of reorganization among co, United Bankshares Inc

* Says Cardinal has agreed to make additional information about merger available to its shareholders - SEC filing

* Cardinal Financial - complaints seek, order enjoining parties from proceeding with or consummating deal,equitable relief/ money damages if deal is completed Source text: (bit.ly/2mbRRML) Further company coverage:
