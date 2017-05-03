版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Health board approved 3 pct increase in qtrly dividend

May 3 Cardinal Health Inc:

* Cardinal Health -board of directors approved a 3 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.4489 per share to $0.4624 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
