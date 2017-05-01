版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Health says generic pricing definitely getting better

May 1 Cardinal Health

* Ceo says "experiencing pricing deflation in generics, some heightened reimbursement pressures which affect our customers"-conf call

* Cardinal health says generic pricing definitely getting better, not quite as good as the company modeled but definitely getting better - conf call Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐