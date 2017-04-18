BRIEF-Cardinal Health updates fiscal 2017 guidance

April 18 Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal Health updates fiscal 2017 guidance; provides
early outlook for future fiscal years
* Cardinal Health Inc says in addition, fiscal 2019 non-GAAP
EPS is expected to grow at least high-single digits versus
fiscal 2018
* Sees fiscal 2018 view is for non-GAAP EPS to be flat to
down mid-single digits.
* Cardinal Health - now believes fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS
from continuing operations will be at bottom of its previous
guidance range of $5.35 to $5.50
* Cardinal Health - expects generic deflation to moderate to
mid-single digits in 2018, the deflation is still headwind for
pharmaceutical segment for year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: