BRIEF-Cardiome announces amendment to term loan agreement with CRG-managed funds

May 15 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome announces amendment to term loan agreement with CRG-managed funds

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says amended agreement provides cardiome with up to $50 million of available borrowing capacity

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says under terms of original term loan agreement, CRG provided $20 million to company

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says under terms of amended agreement, crg will provide an additional $10 million to company on effective date of amended agreement

* Cardiome Pharma - two additional tranches of $10 million each are available to company subject to certain conditions under terms of amended agreement

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says loan matures on march 31, 2022

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says amended agreement bears interest at 13% per annum