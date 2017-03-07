BRIEF-Cardiome Pharma Corp says Q4 loss per share $0.18

March 7 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Reports FY 2016 revenue $25.3 million

* Cardiome reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $7.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Reports FY 2016 revenue up 21 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Believe Xydalba sales in 2017, followed by Trevyent launch in 2018/19 will be start of strong revenue growth for years to come