BRIEF-Cardiome Pharma Corp says Q4 loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Reports FY 2016 revenue $25.3 million
* Cardiome reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $7.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Reports FY 2016 revenue up 21 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believe Xydalba sales in 2017, followed by Trevyent launch in 2018/19 will be start of strong revenue growth for years to come Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock