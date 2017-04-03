版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiome's partner SteadyMed receives favorable ruling in its USPTO Inter Partes review

April 3 Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* Cardiome's partner SteadyMed receives favorable ruling in its USPTO Inter Partes review

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says in its ruling, PTAB found all 22 claims of '393 patent were unpatentable

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says Cardiome currently expects to file for European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of Trevyent during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐